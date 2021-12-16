QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.24 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QuickLogic by 91.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

