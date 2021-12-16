Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 496,701 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 33.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 634,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 159,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.