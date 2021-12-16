QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 15,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,585. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

