Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raised by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 183,165 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,413,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

