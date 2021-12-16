Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Boosted by Analyst

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of IGMS opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $127.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

