Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Boosted by Analyst

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.
Shares of IGMS opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $127.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
