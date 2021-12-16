Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

