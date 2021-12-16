Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp shares are going to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

