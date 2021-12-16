Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

