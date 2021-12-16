Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of 155.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

