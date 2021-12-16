Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

