Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $35.83 on Thursday. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

