Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

