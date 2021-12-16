Pyrk Price Hits $0.0024 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $38,582.52 and approximately $1,647.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars.

