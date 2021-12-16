PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.