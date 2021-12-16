Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.01. 69,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,278,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.08 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.