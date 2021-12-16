PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 75.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

