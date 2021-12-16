Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Shares of PMD opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.