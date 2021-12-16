Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,306. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

