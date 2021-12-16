PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PRO opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 64.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.