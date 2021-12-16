Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PROG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.79.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 244.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Progenity by 4,195.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.