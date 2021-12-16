Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $359,415.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $647,702.95.

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 2,783,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

