Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 8.1%

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 6,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 178,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

PRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.