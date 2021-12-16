Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PROC stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Procaps Group S.A has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth approximately $7,687,000.

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

