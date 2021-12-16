Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of MCW opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

