Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

