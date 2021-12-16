Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANG stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. Cango Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $431.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

