Private Advisor Group LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNMD opened at 1.65 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 1.55 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $688.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

