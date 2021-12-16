Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

