Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of PY opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

