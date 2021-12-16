Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

