Premier Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

