Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $1.77. Precipio shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 83,130 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Precipio by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

