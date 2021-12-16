Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $779.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.