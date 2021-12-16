PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$22.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.28.

PSK stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 426,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,476. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

