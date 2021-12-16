PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $213,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.