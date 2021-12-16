PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.64

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 2600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

