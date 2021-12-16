PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,133,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 4,280,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,668.5 days.

PostNL stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. PostNL has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Get PostNL alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.