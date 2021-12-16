Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares were down 8.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 20,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 996,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Specifically, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,069.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.93.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

