Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $977.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $931.19 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $567.55 on Thursday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

