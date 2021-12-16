PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 98,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,726. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

