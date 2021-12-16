Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,582,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

