Pizza Price Hits $0.0235 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Pizza has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $728,558.09 and $158,992.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010560 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00172374 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00555239 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars.

