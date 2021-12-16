Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PICC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

