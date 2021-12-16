Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $406,921.75 and approximately $152,665.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00207211 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

