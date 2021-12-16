Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

KEY opened at $23.11 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.