Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

