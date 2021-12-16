Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $171.40. 1,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $97,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.