Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

