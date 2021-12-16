Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 34,388.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 346,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UAPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

