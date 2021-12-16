Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 3,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.03. 84,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $66.88.

